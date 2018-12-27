Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth kept their wedding a secret in order to create an ''intimate'' atmosphere.

The happy couple confirmed on Wednesday (26.12.18) they had tied the knot three days earlier, and it has now been claimed their decision to keep the ceremony under wraps was made in order to make sure the event stayed ''small'', with only ''the people most important'' to them in attendance.

A source said: ''Marriage has become such a topic of conversation in their relationship. Everyone is always asking them when and now its real, they did it! The gathering was small and intimate and rather spontaneous. They did some quick pre-planning before the holiday and decided that they didn't want a big elaborate wedding. They truly wanted to keep it a secret.

''They just wanted the people most important in their lives present. It was so touching. They decided to do it at their home in Tennessee as they have talked about in the past.''

The 26-year-old singer is said to believe Liam, 28, is ''the perfect match for her'', as the source claims friends of the pair are ''so excited'' to see them start the next chapter of their lives.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the insider added: ''Miley knows she is taking an important step towards building their future and she knows Liam is the perfect match for her. Their special day was exactly what they wanted. Miley's mom was tearing up as they exchanged vows.

''They were literally smiling from ear to ear and you could truly see their love. Their friends are so excited for them!''

Miley confirmed the news this week in several social media posts.

In one set of pictures of the pair embracing, the 'Malibu' hitmaker - who wore a floor-length white Vivienne Westwood gown - captioned the Instagram post: ''12.23.18''

And alongside another, she wrote: ''10 years later .....(sic)''

A third post featured the couple sharing a kiss, and she wrote: ''This is probably our one - millionth kiss.(sic)''

Meanwhile, the 'Hunger Games' actor shared the same kissing photo, which he captioned: ''My love [heart emoji].''