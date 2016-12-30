Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have made a surprise visit to patients at a children's hospital.

The 24-year-old singer and her actor fiancé, 26, paid a visit to the patients of Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego on Thursday (29.12.16) as part of Miley's Happy Hippie charity which aims to fight injustices facing homeless youth, LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable populations.

In a series of photos posted to her Instagram account, the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker wrote: ''It's a VERY special day for @happyhippiefdn !!!! Will fill y'all in SOOOOON! Can't wait to share

''Thank you @radychildrens for your incredible dedication to bettering the lives and health of the beautiful youngins @liamhemsworth and I got to visit today!

''Thank you for having us today! Beautiful children everywhere! @liamhemsworth is OFFICIALLY a #happyhippie !!!! @happyhippiefdn

''Queen Warrior!!!! Yes you are!!!!! (sic)''

And it wasn't just Miley who shared her excitement on social media, as the Facebook page for the hospital also posted a message thanking the pair for their time.

The post read: ''Today we received a surprise special visit from a couple of people you might recognize! Thank you to Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth and The Happy Hippie Foundation for bringing joy and laughter to our patients! (sic)''

Miley's good deed comes after she revealed earlier this year that she offered her support to one devoted fan who was undergoing the transitioning process of going from male to female.

She said: ''I remember a lot of people, but when I meet people and I'm stoned, I'm not as good with names. But I'll remember my fans who'll wait outside. There's some in the bigger cities who are there all the time.

''I actually saw one kid, who's probably been standing outside for eight years, transition from male to female. I helped her through that process--when she had on just the fingernails, I was like, Yes! Get it! We're about the same age, so you kind of grow up with your fans.''