Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's split isn't ''surprising'' to friends.

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker and the 'Hunger Games' actor announced they had gone their separate ways on Sunday (11.08.19) but an insider insists the couple still had ''a lot of issues'' despite appearing to be perfect.

A source told People magazine: ''This split isn't shocking to people who are actually with them every day. After they reunited, everyone thought they were this 'perfect' couple, but they still had a lot of issues.

''They're not on the same page when it comes to a lot of fundamental things that make a relationship work. It's not surprising at all.''

Miley and Liam were said to be ''drifting apart'' for months prior to their split.

An insider shared: ''They have been trying to make it work for months now but haven't felt they were connecting on the level they were feeling when they got married last year. It's been a rough year. She has been ready to put out music and be back in the game touring and performing. They really grew apart. Miley and Liam have still been communicating and it wasn't a messy split but they have decided they are at different points in their lives currently.''

News of Miley and Liam's split came shortly after the pop star described their relationship as ''unique'', adding: ''I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married. But my relationship is unique. And I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it ... I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don't even like that word.''