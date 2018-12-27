Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth secretly obtained a marriage licence in Williamson County, Tennessee on December 18.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth secretly obtained a marriage licence last week.
The couple shocked fans over Christmas after they confirmed they had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, with just their family present, and it has now been revealed that they got their marriage license in Williamson County, Tennessee on December 18.
Paperwork obtained by TMZ shows the couple went to the office to sign on the dotted line and they now have 30 days to complete the document and return it to the courthouse with officiant's signature on.
Miley confirmed her marriage to Liam by sharing a string of black and white photos from their nuptials this week, a decade after they first met while shooting 'The Last Song'.
In one set of pictures of the pair embracing, Miley - who wore a floor-length white Vivienne Westwood gown - captioned the Instagram post: ''12.23.18''
And alongside another, she wrote: ''10 years later .....(sic)''
A third post featured the couple sharing a kiss and the 26-year-old star wrote: ''This is probably our one - millionth kiss. (sic)''
The 'Hunger Games' actor shared the same kissing photo, which he captioned: ''My love [heart emoji].''
The couple had planned to wed over the festive season at their Malibu home, but after it was destroyed by the California wildfires last month, they shifted their celebrations to their house in the 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' singer's home state of Tennessee instead and had a ''perfect'' day.
A source said: ''They always wanted a small, private celebration with family and close friends and that's what they got. Miley seems ecstatic. She loves her Tennessee home and was very happy about having the ceremony there.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Molly Moris is a private investigator who puts crime-fighting before fashion and is dedicated to...
Novelist Sparks turns screenwriter with this film, which combines his usual themes (beaches, grieving teens,...
Despite the everyday trials and tribulations of growing old, motherhood and balancing fulltime careers; Carrie,...
Author Nicholas Sparks is certainly a popular man in Hollywood at the moment his hugely...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....
Disney sensation Miley Cyrus sheds another layer of her tween dynamic as she edges closer...