Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth felt it was the ''perfect time'' for them to get married.

The couple tied the knot over the festive period after 10 years together on and off and an insider has now revealed just why they decided to get hitched.

A source told People magazine: ''They don't have doubts about their relationship. They both wanted to get married. They have both matured a lot, and it seemed like the perfect time for them to get married.''

Miley was determined to create a ''charming'' atmosphere on her wedding day, which took place in Franklin, Tennessee, on December 23.

Sunny Becks, the owner of Vroom Vroom Balloon, the newlywed's vendor, explained: ''She wanted something very pastel and sweet. She was doing something different than her typical, really bright-coloured way of doing things. She had a really specific vision of something very charming. They were amazing to work with.''

Miley confirmed her marriage to Liam by sharing a string of black and white photos from their nuptials, a decade after they first met while shooting 'The Last Song'.

In one set of pictures of the pair embracing, Miley captioned the Instagram post: ''12.23.18''

And alongside another, she wrote: ''10 years later .....(sic)''

A third post featured the couple sharing a kiss and MIley wrote: ''This is probably our one - millionth kiss. (sic)''

Liam shared the same kissing photo, which he captioned: ''My love [heart emoji]. (sic)''

The couple had reportedly planned to wed over the festive season at their Malibu home, but after it was destroyed by the California wildfires, they shifted their celebrations to Tennessee.

A source recently said: ''They always wanted a small, private celebration with family and close friends and that's what they got. Miley seems ecstatic. She loves her Tennessee home and was very happy about having the ceremony there.''