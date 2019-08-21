Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's families want the estranged couple to ''work things out''.

The 'Malibu' hitmaker split from the 29-year-old actor earlier this month after less than a year of marriage, and although Liam officially filed for divorce on Wednesday (21.08.19), their respective families are still hoping they settle their differences and get back together.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''Miley's and Liam's families are encouraging them not to make any quick moves when it comes to officially divorcing. [They are] hoping they can work things out.''

The comments come after it was recently claimed 26-year-old Miley - who has been spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter in the wake of her split from Liam - wasn't trying to ''hurt'' the 'Hunger Games' actor when she released her new song 'Slide Away' just days after their break-up.

Another insider said: ''She isn't trying to hurt him. Her song was her way of telling her story without having to say anything at all. She isn't trying to bash him, but she wants to be able to share what she's been going through. Miley is doing okay. It's a relief the [breakup] news is out publicly so she can live her life and focus on herself.

''Miley doesn't talk about Liam much and is not dwelling in the past. She doesn't want to hide, and her mood has changed drastically. She seems much more relaxed and happy.''

Miley and Kaitlynn - who has also recently split from her estranged spouse Brody Jenner - are said to be ''supporting one another'' while they each go through their respective splits.

They said: ''Really, only time will tell if Miley and Kaitlynn will last, but right now they are being a support for one another during a tough time and enjoying their time together ... Liam wanted a more conventional marriage and that truly was the crux of their breakup. The bottom line is that they are very different people. Miley is a little wild and believes that people should be open and fluid, and Liam is low-key and laid-back. Liam has been very good to Miley and he in no way should be blamed for ending their marriage. Liam loves Miley and it made him feel sad and a bit insecure when she openly talked about her attraction to other people. In the end, he didn't know how to control the situation and she didn't want to be controlled.''