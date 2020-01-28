Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's divorce has reportedly been finalised.

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker and the 30-year-old actor - who split just five months ago after seven months of marriage - are now legally separated but the judge has reportedly postdated their single status so they won't be available to remarry until February 22, according to the court documents obtained by TMZ.com.

It's believed the divorce process was reasonably straight forward as the pair had a pre-nuptial agreement in place before they tied the knot on December 23, 2018.

The details of their settlement are not known, but it's thought the 27-year-old singer will care for their seven dogs, two horses, two mini horses, three cats and a pig.

Although 'The Climb' hitmaker gave most of the animals a home originally, Liam saved the menagerie during the Malibu wildfires, which hit while Miley was away.

Miley previously praised the actor for his heroic efforts and joked he ''got a lot of action'' afterwards because she was so grateful.

She said: ''He got a lot of action for saving the animals. He got a lot of action. We had to make sure that he knew I was very thankful.''

Miley and Liam's split was confirmed on August 10, when a representative for the 'Slide Away' singer said the couple had ''agreed to separate''.

The spokesperson said: ''Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.''

Since their split, Miley has gone on to date Cody Simpson, while Liam is said to be ''serious'' about his new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks.