Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth enjoyed dinner with their parents on Saturday (07.01.17).

The 'Wrecking Ball' singer and her mother Tish were joined by her actor fiance and his mom and dad, Leonie and Craig, at upmarket eatery Nobu in Malibu, and according to TMZ, the meeting went well.

Though the pictures of the families enjoying their evening together will only add fuel to speculation the couple are growing increasingly close to their wedding day, it was recently reported the 24-year-old singer - who reunited with the 'Hunger Games' star last year, over two years after they had ended their engagement - is in no rush to tie the knot as she is determined not to rush things as she wants their marriage to last.

A source previously said: ''She is happy with how the relationship with Liam is going. She's adamant that she doesn't want to get divorced, so she wants to make sure when she eventually gets married it actually means forever.''

And the 'We Can't Stop' musician - who also works as an actress and met 26-year-old Liam on the set of the 2010 movie 'The Last Song' - is also reportedly interested in furthering her acting career in 2017, and would ''love to'' work with Liam again, but doesn't necessarily want their characters to have an on-screen romance.

The source added: ''She wants to do some more movies in 2017 and would love to work with Liam. It could be a romantic thing, a comedy or something that they play as characters who hate each other.''