Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have reportedly called off their engagement over arguments about when they should have children.
The 'Wrecking Ball' singer and the 28-year-old actor - who first split in 2013, before reconciling their romance three years ago - are said to have gone their separate ways six years after he first popped the question because Miley kept delaying plans to settle down and start a family.
A source told OK! Australia: ''He wants kids and doesn't want to keep putting it off but it's not quite the timeline Miley had in mind ... he is left heartbroken.
''Miley put off plans for the wedding and Liam was growing tired of it ... They haven't been getting along in recent months.
''[She] didn't really want to get married. It's something that everyone else seemed to get but Liam. [His] family had been begging him to see the light for a long time, but he had faith in Miley. Now he feels like an idiot.''
Rumours of their split come after Miley deleted her entire Instagram last week, which followed Liam making a post in which he referenced not being a father.
Sharing a snap of himself on set, Liam captioned it: ''I think it's safe to say I'm bringing saxy back. ;) Dad jokes. (Not actually a dad) (sic)''
The couple have hinted in the past that they want different things, with Liam previously revealing it was the reason for their first break-up.
He said: ''Of course it was hard, man. But at the time we were going in different directions and it's just what needed to happen. We were both super young and it was a good decision at the time - we both needed that.''
