Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have reportedly split.

The 26-year-old pop star and Kaitlynn, 31, have decided to go their separate ways after less than two months of dating, although the high-profile duo intend to remain friends.

An insider told PEOPLE: ''Miley and Kaitlyn broke up. They're still friends.''

Miley started dating Kaitlynn following her much-discussed split from movie star Liam Hemsworth.

And although her relationship with Kaitlynn has ended in abrupt fashion, she intends to remain on good terms with the blonde beauty.

The source added: ''They've been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated, but they're just not in a romantic relationship anymore.''

Meanwhile, Miley previously denied rumours she cheated on Liam prior to their split.

The chart-topping singer confessed to making numerous mistakes during her young years, but insisted she was committed to trying to make their marriage work.

She explained: ''I can accept that the life I've chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I'm lying to cover up a crime I haven't committed. I have nothing to hide.

''It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20's. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I've experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom.

''I f***ed up and cheated in relationships when I was young.

''I lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong.

''I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it.

''I swung on a wrecking ball naked.

''There are probably more nudes of me on the internet than maybe any woman in history.

''But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I've learned from every experience in my life. I'm not perfect, I don't want to be, it's boring. I've grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. (sic)''