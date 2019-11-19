Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are still ''very happy'' together and ''very into'' one another.
The 26-year-old singer has been romancing the 'Surfboard' hitmaker for the last few weeks and despite claims they have gone their separate ways, insiders have laughed off the reports and insisted the pair are ''very into'' one another.
A source said: ''They are very happy together. She has a new house in LA and when she's in town, she has been spending most nights there.
''She was out of town and they definitely missed each other. They reunited and you could see how happy they were to be back together again. It's clear they are very into each other.
''She has a busy schedule and a lot of work commitments that have kept them apart. But when they are together there's no doubt they are crazy about each other.''
Miley has been recovering from vocal cord surgery in Tennessee so was thrilled when the 22-year-old star came out to visit her.
Another source told E! News: ''Miley and Cody saw each other last week when he visited her in Tennessee. They are fine and are still dating.
''Miley has been resting from her vocal surgery but has been in touch and seen Cody recently.''
And the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker - who split from husband Liam Hemsworth earlier this year - values the ''freedom'' she gets in her relationship with Cody, because he understands her very well.
The insider said: ''Miley always made it clear to Cody that she likes to have freedom and he always understood the dynamic of the relationship.
''They have been friends for years and will always be, and are currently fine and on great terms.''
It was previously claimed the pair had agreed to take a break from their relationship so Miley could focus on herself.
A source said: ''They are taking a break, but want to remain friends. She said she just needs to focus on herself.''
