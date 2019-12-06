Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson want to make music together.

The couple may have only been together a few months but they're already thinking about cementing their relationship in the music industry as they are ''looking at'' collaborating on a rock album in the near future.

Speaking to E! News, Cody, 22, said: ''Yeah definitely. We're looking at it. We are getting all the songs down and then seeing who would make sense for what. It's going to be cool. It's going to be pretty much a rock album. A lot of guitar.''

Things seem to be hotting up between the pair fairly quickly as Cody recently spent Thanksgiving with Miley's family.

A source close to the situation said at the time: ''Cody came out to Nashville for Miley's birthday and stayed for Thanksgiving.

''Miley's family loves Cody and was happy to have him stay. They all celebrated the holiday together at Miley's family house.

''Everyone gets along very well and Miley's siblings have welcomed Cody in. Their relationship is fun and easy. He's one of the crew.''

Recently, Cody's family also gave Miley, 27, their seal of approval, with Alli Simpson - Cody's sister - revealing how fond they are of the pop star.

She said: ''We love her. Cody is very happy and it seems that Miley is, too.

''We're always jumping on FaceTime with them. They always just seem so happy and I always say, if Cody is happy, we're happy. That's how we've always felt about our partners in life.

''If they're treating us well and we're treating them well, the family love it.''