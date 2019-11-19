Miley Cyrus has dumped Cody Simpson in order to ''focus on herself.''
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have reportedly split up.
The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker has decided to call time on her whirlwind romance with the 22-year-old singer in order to ''focus on herself'' but they have decided to remain friends and are open to rekindling their relationship in the future.
A source told RadarOnline.com: ''They are taking a break, but want to remain friends. She said she just needs to focus on herself.''
Miley and Cody went public with their relationship last month after rumours began to swirl when the 'Pretty Brown Eyes' hitmaker was spotted visiting her in hospital.
Cody's manager Matt Zeidman said at the time: ''It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realise. Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they're both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me.''
And Cody couldn't wait to gush about Miley as just hours later he admitted he was ''very happy'' with the 26-year-old singer and had even written a song about her.
He said at the time: ''I'm very happy. We are very, very happy.
''She's creative. She's very passionate about what she does, and I'm very similar in that sense.That's why we get along so well. The reason why it hasn't been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we've been friends for so long.
''Any girlfriends I've had in the past has always been immediate romance and so it's a different experience having been friends with somebody before and it developing naturally into something more. We just have a ball and that's the most important part of a relationship.''
Miley's love life has been the centre of attention recently as back in August she announced that she and her husband Liam Hemsworth were splitting up less than a year of marriage.
She then jumped into a relationship with Kaitlynn Carter a few weeks later before ending things with her last month in order to focus on her career.
