An insider has claimed that Miley Cyrus' relationship with Cody Simpson is ''fun and easy''.
Miley Cyrus' relationship with Cody Simpson is ''fun and easy''.
The 27-year-old singer and Cody have been dating for at least two months, and after Cody recently spent Thanksgiving with Miley's family, things appear to be progressing serenely.
A source close to the situation told E! News: ''Cody came out to Nashville for Miley's birthday and stayed for Thanksgiving.
''Miley's family loves Cody and was happy to have him stay. They all celebrated the holiday together at Miley's family house.
''Everyone gets along very well and Miley's siblings have welcomed Cody in. Their relationship is fun and easy. He's one of the crew.''
Recently, Cody's family also gave Miley their seal of approval, with Alli Simpson - Cody's sister - revealing how fond they are of the pop star.
She said: ''We love her. Cody is very happy and it seems that Miley is, too.
''We're always jumping on FaceTime with them. They always just seem so happy and I always say, if Cody is happy, we're happy. That's how we've always felt about our partners in life.
''If they're treating us well and we're treating them well, the family love it.''
Cody also admitted that she and her famous brother are comfortable talking about their personal lives because they understand curiosity from fans.
However, she said they will also try to find a balance and keep some matters private.
She said: ''It's something you have to get used to, it just comes with it, we're doing this as a job, being in the entertainment industry.
''People want to know about it, all of us are happy to talk about it, but you also want to keep it somewhat private, that part of your life too, it's nice to live your best life with your partner and keep it private ... we all just try and find balance with it.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Molly Moris is a private investigator who puts crime-fighting before fashion and is dedicated to...
Novelist Sparks turns screenwriter with this film, which combines his usual themes (beaches, grieving teens,...
Despite the everyday trials and tribulations of growing old, motherhood and balancing fulltime careers; Carrie,...
Author Nicholas Sparks is certainly a popular man in Hollywood at the moment his hugely...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....
Disney sensation Miley Cyrus sheds another layer of her tween dynamic as she edges closer...