Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are ''definitely into each other'' - but aren't dating.

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker has sparked speculation she's been romancing the 22-year-old pop star after he was spotted visiting her in hospital following her tonsillectomy earlier this week, but friends say, although there's a strong romantic connection between them, they're yet to make anything official.

A source told E! News: ''Cody has been with her in the hospital the last several days visiting her, bringing her smoothies and keeping her company. They are definitely into each other but are not dating.

''Miley loves her freedom and is just having fun. Her and Cody have a lot in common and have been also hanging out in the studio playing around with new music. She likes hanging out with him because he is very chill and makes her laugh.''

The 26-year-old singer was discharged from hospital on Thursday (10.10.19) and is now recuperating at home with Cody by her side.

The insider explained: ''It was really rough on her and she is still healing. Tonsillitis is something that she has dealt with before.

''Miley has been advised to lay low for the next several days and rest her voice so she will be hanging at home. Cody has been with her as much as he can, and they have been pretty inseparable this last week.''

Miley's hospitalisation came after an intense few weeks for the 'Malibu' hitmaker, who has recently announced her split from her estranged husband Liam Hemsworth, as well as dating and breaking up with Kaitlynn Carter.

The 'Slide Away' singer recently slammed critics who accused her of moving on too quickly from the 29-year-old actor.

She wrote on social media last week: ''I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning. I think that's why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they've watched me grow up. I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People only 'know' what they see on the internet. [Men], they move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence ... I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a 'mans' world. If we can't beat em, join em! (sic)''