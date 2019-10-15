Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are ''both sober''.

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker and the 22-year-old singer may have met during the ''wilder phases'' of their lives back when they were child stars, but they're keen to focus on their ''health, work and spending time together'' now that they've made their relationship official.

Cody's manager Matt Zeidman told PEOPLE.com: ''It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realise.

''Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they're both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me.''

The 'Pretty Brown Eyes' pop star revealed that him and Miley were together earlier this week after rumours began to swirl when he was spotted visiting her in hospital recently.

He said: ''I'm very happy. We are very, very happy.

''She's creative. She's very passionate about what she does, and I'm very similar in that sense.That's why we get along so well. The reason why it hasn't been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we've been friends for so long.

''Any girlfriends I've had in the past has always been immediate romance and so it's a different experience having been friends with somebody before and it developing naturally into something more. We just have a ball and that's the most important part of a relationship.''

The blonde-haired hunk has also written a song about the 26-year-old former actress, which he penned when she was getting a tonsillectomy last week.

He explained: ''I wrote her a song this week that she's pretty much forcing me to put out.

''She was like, 'If you don't put this s*** out, I'm putting it out on your behalf for you. I'm getting your Spotify login and doing this s*** myself.'''

Miley's love life has been the centre of attention recently as back in August she announced that she and her husband Liam Hemsworth were splitting up less than a year of marriage.

She then jumped into a relationship with Kaitlynn Carter a few weeks later before ending things with her last month in order to focus on her career.