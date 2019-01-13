Miley Cyrus' sister Brandi says her sibling ''always'' wanted a very intimate wedding and ''doesn't really care'' that photos were leaked online.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth ''always'' wanted a ''very small'' wedding.
The couple tied the knot last month in a low-key intimate ceremony in Tennessee in front of a ''very, very small, tight-knit'' group of their loved ones and their big day was exactly what they'd hoped for.
Miley's sister, Brandi Cyrus, revealed on her 'Your Favorite Thing' podcast: ''Whenever they've talked about getting married, they've always wanted to keep it very small and it just be the family and just be at the house. That's always been what they wanted. Honestly, Miley's only friend that was there was her best friend, Jessie, and Liam had a handful of his friends there that were there from Australia.''
News of the couple's marriage became public earlier than the pair had wanted as the 'Hunger Games' star's friend, Conrad Carr, shared some photos online, despite the guests being asked not to take pictures.
Brandi said: ''Even with family and close friends, they still made a point to say, 'Hey guys, this is a private thing for a reason. We love you all, but please don't take photos.'
''[Conrad] feels really bad. I didn't really ask what happened, but I think from what he said, no one told him not to post about it, so he didn't know.''
But despite the warning, Brandi insisted the 26-year-old star ''doesn't really care'' about her nuptials being shared.
Miley later confirmed her marriage to the 29-year-old actor by sharing a string of black and white photos from their nuptials, a decade after they first met while shooting 'The Last Song'.
In one set of pictures of the pair embracing, Miley captioned the Instagram post: ''12.23.18''
And alongside another, she wrote: ''10 years later .....(sic)''
A third post featured the couple sharing a kiss and MIley wrote: ''This is probably our one - millionth kiss. (sic)''
Liam shared the same kissing photo, which he captioned: ''My love [heart emoji]. (sic)''
The couple had reportedly planned to wed over the festive season at their Malibu home, but after it was destroyed by the California wildfires, they shifted their celebrations to Tennessee.
A source recently said: ''They always wanted a small, private celebration with family and close friends and that's what they got. Miley seems ecstatic. She loves her Tennessee home and was very happy about having the ceremony there.''
