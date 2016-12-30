The 29-year-old actor and his girlfriend Keleigh Sperry were driving in San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles on 22 December (16) when an Uber car service driver cut into their lane.

The vehicles collided and Miles' blue truck flipped and landed on its side, while the other silver car sustained serious damage.

Miles and Keleigh walked away from the crash, but two passengers in the Uber car were admitted to a nearby medical centre for their injuries.

Police officials have since confirmed Teller was not to blame for the crash, insisting the other driver cut him off.

The actor has already assured fans in a tweet that he and Sperry are OK after the accident, and wished the passengers in the other car well, writing: "The other driver pulled into oncoming traffic and (a) bad accident was unavoidable."

He added, "This woman's irrational and ignorant decision put our lives and her passengers in very real danger. Happy we could walk away."

Caught by TMZ cameras at LAX airport on Friday (30Dec16), as he and his girlfriend flew out of Los Angeles, Miles appeared healthy and relaxed, but admitted he and Sperry were still a little "banged up".

He said, "It wasn't as serious as it could have been", and added he's hoping his insurance will cover the damage to his totalled Bronco, so he can "get it back".

He also confessed he had no updates about the passengers of the Uber car, but told TMZ, "They went to the hospital with pretty serious injuries."

Teller almost lost his life in a scary car accident at the beginning of his acting career, when he was 20. He underwent painful laser treatment for years following the crash in order to make a full recovery.

"I got lucky," Miles told MrPorter.com earlier this year (16). "The EMT (emergency medical technician) told me 99.9 per cent of people in these cases would be dead or paralysed. Recovery was slow. For years, I had to have steroid injections and laser surgery, the kind they use for tattoo removal. Very painful."