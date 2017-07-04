Miles Teller is set to announce his engagement to Keleigh Sperry any day now.

The 'War Dogs' star is reportedly waiting until after Keleigh's sister Michelle's wedding before announcing their news, so as not to upstage her big day.

Now Michelle has tied the knot in a lavish wedding over the weekend, family are convinced Miles and Keleigh will be confirming their engagement soon, the New York Post's Page Six column reports.

Miles is regularly away from Keleigh for work but revealed they stay close by talking all the time on FaceTime.

He said previously: ''We talk. And yeah, we'll FaceTime and she'll come down and visit me on set. There's times that a text is appropriate.

''Other times you need to talk on the phone. The problem with people texting all the time is that if you're texting somebody everything you're doing throughout the day, there's no catch up. It removes the recap. I think that's important.''

And if Miles was single, he doesn't think he'd be using Tinder.

He added: ''I like human interaction. Tinder puts all of these girls in front of you, so you don't have to go to a bar and you don't have to have the balls to ask a girl for her number. Tinder expedites everything.

''Here's four pictures. If you want 'em, swipe to the right. Oh she said yes, too. Now you guys are texting each other and you could be hanging out within an hour. Not everyone's looking for a relationship all the time. And that's fine. But it's not something that I'm like, 'Oh god, they're having so much fun.'''