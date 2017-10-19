Miles Teller's proposal to fiancée Keleigh Sperry was ''perfect'', and the couple are now planning their ''intimate'' wedding.
The 30-year-old actor popped the question to his girlfriend of four years in August this year whilst on an African safari, and the 25-year-old model thinks the romantic moment couldn't have been any better.
For his proposal, Miles led Keleigh to a tree, to which he had tied a rose and a note reading ''May 11th, 2013-August 20th, 2017.'' He then got down on one knee, and said: ''This was the first day that I asked you to be my girlfriend, and today was the last day you woke up as my girlfriend.''
Speaking about the memorable day, Keleigh said: ''[It was] perfect. I'll never get the image out of my head of him down on one knee with a tear in his eye. He really thought about every detail and was so nervous!''
The pair met in 2013 at an after party for the Grammy awards, and 'Bleed For This' actor Miles claims he knew from the start that their romance would last.
He said: ''I told my buddy, 'I think I'm going to be with this girl for a long time.' ''
Despite only getting engaged two months ago, the couple are already in the early stages of planning their wedding, which they hope will be ''small and intimate''.
Speaking to People magazine, Keleigh said: ''We definitely want something smaller and intimate. But I'm the last of six kids, so nothing is ever actually small!''
Meanwhile, Miles previously publicly praised the stunner and admitted before Keleigh came along he didn't think he could have an acting career and a girlfriend.
He said: ''It's been pretty easy because right now, her full-time gig is kind of being with me, and before her, I would never invite a girl into that world because I didn't think I could have both.
''She's allowed me to be able to really focus on acting and do what I want to do. She can come to set, visit me and hang out and doesn't really distract me from it.''
