Miles Teller has married his long-time girlfriend Keleigh Sperry.

The 32-year-old actor popped the question to his partner of four years in August 2017 whilst on an African safari, and now E! News reports that the pair tied the knot in Hawaii at the weekend.

For his proposal, Miles led Keleigh to a tree, to which he had tied a rose and a note reading: ''May 11th, 2013-August 20th, 2017.''

The 'Divergent' star then got down on one knee, and said: ''This was the first day that I asked you to be my girlfriend, and today was the last day you woke up as my girlfriend.''

Speaking about the memorable day, Keleigh said: ''[It was] perfect. I'll never get the image out of my head of him down on one knee with a tear in his eye. He really thought about every detail and was so nervous!''

The pair met in 2013 at an after party for the Grammy awards, and 'Bleed For This' actor Miles claimed he knew from the start that their romance would last.

The 'Top Gun: Maverick' actor said: ''I told my buddy, 'I think I'm going to be with this girl for a long time.' ''

The couple were planning a ''small and intimate'' wedding.

Keleigh said: ''We definitely want something smaller and intimate. But I'm the last of six kids, so nothing is ever actually small!''

Meanwhile, Miles previously publicly praised the 26-year-old mode and admitted before Keleigh came along he didn't think he could have an acting career and a girlfriend.

He said: ''It's been pretty easy because right now, her full-time gig is kind of being with me, and before her, I would never invite a girl into that world because I didn't think I could have both.

''She's allowed me to be able to really focus on acting and do what I want to do. She can come to set, visit me and hang out and doesn't really distract me from it.''