Actor Miles Teller has assured fans he and his girlfriend are "okay" after they were involved in a scary car accident on Thursday (22Dec16).
The Whiplash star, 29, and Keleigh Sperry were driving in San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles County on Thursday evening (22Dec16) when an Uber car service driver cut into their lane.
The vehicles collided and Miles' Ford Bronco flipped over. A photo of the scene, posted online, showed the blue truck lying on its side in the road, while the other silver car appeared to have sustained serious damage to its left side.
Miles and Keleigh did not require hospital treatment, but two passengers in the other car had to be admitted to a nearby medical centre for their injuries.
Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Officer Hayhurst told Entertainment Tonight the other driver "cut off" Teller and Sperry, and now the actor has spoken out on social media to address the incident.
"Me and @keleighsperry are okay (sic)," Teller tweeted. "I hope the other passengers are as well. The other driver pulled into oncoming traffic and (a) bad accident was unavoidable."
He continued, "This woman's irrational and ignorant decision put our lives and her passengers in very real danger. Happy we could walk away."
It has since been revealed Teller's Bronco has been written off following the crash.
This is such a ripping true story that it can't help but grab hold of...
Based on a rather astounding true story, this comedy-drama centres on two stoners who landed...
War dogs follows the journey of two low end arms dealers David Packouz and Efraim...
Will and Jillian are in love and both have recently graduated collage. Jillian managed to...
After the more thrilling Insurgent, this saga reverts to the talky style of the original...
In the third instalment of the Divergent series Allegiant, Tris and Four find themselves plunged...
Until the special effects take over in the final act, this is an unusually gritty,...
After years of work and millions of dollars in funding, Dr. Storm has come up...
A sharp improvement on the original, this second entry in The Divergent Series has a...
Miles Teller and Analeigh Tipton are smart enough actors to make the most of this...
A teleportation experiment malfunctions, leaving four young scientists undoubtable irrecoverably changed. With the steady manifestation...
Following on from the events of 'Divergent', the mysterious government has discovered a magical maguffin...