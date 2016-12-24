The Whiplash star, 29, and Keleigh Sperry were driving in San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles County on Thursday evening (22Dec16) when an Uber car service driver cut into their lane.

The vehicles collided and Miles' Ford Bronco flipped over. A photo of the scene, posted online, showed the blue truck lying on its side in the road, while the other silver car appeared to have sustained serious damage to its left side.

Miles and Keleigh did not require hospital treatment, but two passengers in the other car had to be admitted to a nearby medical centre for their injuries.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Officer Hayhurst told Entertainment Tonight the other driver "cut off" Teller and Sperry, and now the actor has spoken out on social media to address the incident.

"Me and @keleighsperry are okay (sic)," Teller tweeted. "I hope the other passengers are as well. The other driver pulled into oncoming traffic and (a) bad accident was unavoidable."

He continued, "This woman's irrational and ignorant decision put our lives and her passengers in very real danger. Happy we could walk away."

It has since been revealed Teller's Bronco has been written off following the crash.