Miles Teller and his girlfriend Keleigh Sperry have got engaged.

The 'Whiplash' actor popped the question to the 24-year-old model - who he has been dating since 2013 - while they were on safari in South Africa, her sister, event planner Christie York, has confirmed, admitting she is ''incredibly happy'' for the couple.

She shared a picture of Miles holding the brunette beauty in his arms, and added the caption: ''These 2 got engaged while on an African Safari over the weekend!! Can't believe the last Sperry girl is engaged! Love both of you guys to pieces and so incredibly happy for this new chapter in your love story! @keleigh_sperry (sic)''

The pair posed for a number of pictures which Christie posted on her social media site, including one of them kissing with an elephant watching on in the background.

Another snap shows the pair standing alongside one another while she is showing off her huge engagement ring, and in a further photo her sparkling band is shown in front of a picture of a relaxing lion.

Keleigh can also be seen posing with a romantic red rose and clutching hold of a note which has their initials and the dates they got together and he popped the question, confirming he asked for her hand in marriage on Sunday (20.08.17).

It reads: ''KS & MT

''5/11/13 - 8/20/2017 (sic)''

The couple are yet to confirm the news on their own social media accounts but she recently posted a selfie with some elephants from the Madikwe Game Reserve in South Africa, where they have been enjoying a safari.

Miles previously publicly praised the stunner and admitted before Keleigh came along he didn't think he could have an acting career and a girlfriend.

He said: ''It's been pretty easy because right now, her full-time gig is kind of being with me, and before her, I would never invite a girl into that world because I didn't think I could have both.

''She's allowed me to be able to really focus on acting and do what I want to do. She can come to set, visit me and hang out and doesn't really distract me from it.''