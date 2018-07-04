Miles Teller has bagged a leading role in 'Top Gun 2'.

The 31-year-old actor has reportedly landed the part of Goose - the son of Maverick's wingman who met a fatal end in the original - in the long-awaited sequel of the 1986 classic starring Tom Cruise after he beat off stiff competition from Nicholas Hoult and Glen Powell, who made it to the top three, according to Empire magazine.

Cruise - who treated his Twitter followers back in May to a behind-the-scenes look into the new film - will reprise his role as Maverick, while Val Kilmer is set to play the iconic Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky, having teased in 2015 that he had been offered a part.

In a post on Facebook, he said: ''I just got offered #topgun2 - not often you get to say ''yes'' without reading the script... (sic)''

He added: ''We will all miss Tony Scott one of the kindest gentlemen I've ever met in the film biz, but let's fire up some fighter jets again!!! (sic)''

Meanwhile, director Joseph Kosinski previously hinted at what fans can expect from the follow-up.

Teasing that that film will focus on Maverick's time in the modern armed forces, he said: ''The Navy is very different now than it was in 1986. Back then, they hadn't been in any war for 15 or 20 years at that point.

''Now, here in 2017, the Navy's been at war for 20 years. It's just a different world now, so you can't remake the first movie. It has to adapt.''