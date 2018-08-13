Miles Kane wants to star in Netflix series 'GLOW'.

The 32-year-old Liverpudlian got the chance to face off with Irish WWE star Finn Balor in his latest music video for 'Crying On My Guitar', and now he's expressed a desire to enter the ring again to appear on the popular show - which stars Alison Brie and Kate Nash - about women's wrestling set in Los Angeles in the 1980s.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I think it's the best video ever made, I f***ing love it man.

''It was like my dream come true. I love wrestling.

''And I became mates with Finn, so getting to cross paths I really loved it.

''It was surreal for me getting to make something that is cool as f***.''

The Last Shadow Puppets star hasn't been put off by getting knocked about and the time it took him to recover from his fight with Finn - whose real name is Fergal Devitt - and would love to star alongside ''amazing'' 'Foundations' hitmaker Kate.

Speaking about 'GLOW' - which has a second season on the way - said: ''I'm really proud of the outcome as it was an intense few days.

''There was a stunt coordinator teaching me how you land and how you get thrown and all that.

''I was definitely black and blue after it, and it took me a couple of days to recover but it was well worth it.

''I love 'GLOW', I love that show and that Kate Nash girl in it, she's done amazing.

''I need to get into 'GLOW' maybe this is how. I have my CV ready.''

'Crying On My Guitar' is from Miles' latest album 'Coup De Grace', which is out now.