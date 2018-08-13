Rocker Miles Kane has revealed he would love the chance to star in popular wrestling series 'GLOW' after training with WWE star Finn Balor for his music video.
Miles Kane wants to star in Netflix series 'GLOW'.
The 32-year-old Liverpudlian got the chance to face off with Irish WWE star Finn Balor in his latest music video for 'Crying On My Guitar', and now he's expressed a desire to enter the ring again to appear on the popular show - which stars Alison Brie and Kate Nash - about women's wrestling set in Los Angeles in the 1980s.
He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I think it's the best video ever made, I f***ing love it man.
''It was like my dream come true. I love wrestling.
''And I became mates with Finn, so getting to cross paths I really loved it.
''It was surreal for me getting to make something that is cool as f***.''
The Last Shadow Puppets star hasn't been put off by getting knocked about and the time it took him to recover from his fight with Finn - whose real name is Fergal Devitt - and would love to star alongside ''amazing'' 'Foundations' hitmaker Kate.
Speaking about 'GLOW' - which has a second season on the way - said: ''I'm really proud of the outcome as it was an intense few days.
''There was a stunt coordinator teaching me how you land and how you get thrown and all that.
''I was definitely black and blue after it, and it took me a couple of days to recover but it was well worth it.
''I love 'GLOW', I love that show and that Kate Nash girl in it, she's done amazing.
''I need to get into 'GLOW' maybe this is how. I have my CV ready.''
'Crying On My Guitar' is from Miles' latest album 'Coup De Grace', which is out now.
