Miles Kane wishes he had accepted the lead role as the young John Lennon in 2009 biopic 'Nowhere Boy'.
Miles Kane wishes he'd accepted the lead role in 'Nowhere Boy'.
The 32-year-old rocker was asked to play the young John Lennon in the 2009 biopic but turned down director Sam Taylor-Johnson - who went on to marry the film's star, Aaron Taylor-Johnson in 2012 - because he was ''paranoid'' it would mean the end for his music career, but he now thinks he should have made a different decision.
Asked how he thinks his life would have turned out if he'd made the movie, he told Q magazine: ''Well, I would have ended up marrying [Sam], wouldn't I?
''At the time, I was young, we were doing The Last Shadow Puppets and I remember being like, 'Oh no, if I do that I'll never be able to make music again.' I got really paranoid about it.
''It's more acceptable now to do other things.
''If I did that now, no one would bat an eyelid, but then, maybe because I was young and hadn't really done what I wanted to do yet, I wasn't ready.
''I wish I had done it in a way, it would just be fun to look back at that with my mates and laugh.''
Miles and his Last Shadow Puppets bandmate Alex Turner once spoke of their plans to make a movie, and though their idea was initially a ''joke'', the 'Inhaler' hitmaker admitted it could still be a possibility.
He said: ''It started as a joke but it did come to the point where we were like, 'Should we actually write this?' We said it was going to be like 'X-Men' set in the 60s. That just sells itself doesn't it?
''I think it was just a test to see how far we could push it [in interviews] but there's still time to do it.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.