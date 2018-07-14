Miles Kane wishes he'd accepted the lead role in 'Nowhere Boy'.

The 32-year-old rocker was asked to play the young John Lennon in the 2009 biopic but turned down director Sam Taylor-Johnson - who went on to marry the film's star, Aaron Taylor-Johnson in 2012 - because he was ''paranoid'' it would mean the end for his music career, but he now thinks he should have made a different decision.

Asked how he thinks his life would have turned out if he'd made the movie, he told Q magazine: ''Well, I would have ended up marrying [Sam], wouldn't I?

''At the time, I was young, we were doing The Last Shadow Puppets and I remember being like, 'Oh no, if I do that I'll never be able to make music again.' I got really paranoid about it.

''It's more acceptable now to do other things.

''If I did that now, no one would bat an eyelid, but then, maybe because I was young and hadn't really done what I wanted to do yet, I wasn't ready.

''I wish I had done it in a way, it would just be fun to look back at that with my mates and laugh.''

Miles and his Last Shadow Puppets bandmate Alex Turner once spoke of their plans to make a movie, and though their idea was initially a ''joke'', the 'Inhaler' hitmaker admitted it could still be a possibility.

He said: ''It started as a joke but it did come to the point where we were like, 'Should we actually write this?' We said it was going to be like 'X-Men' set in the 60s. That just sells itself doesn't it?

''I think it was just a test to see how far we could push it [in interviews] but there's still time to do it.''