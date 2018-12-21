Miles Kane always looks ''super badass'' in winter.

The 32-year-old musician shared his go-to look for the cold weather and suggested a ''big sheepskin coat'' to keep warm and stay looking stylish throughout the festive season.

Asked his style tip in an interview with Britain's GQ Magazine, he said: ''A big sheepskin coat. It keeps you warm and looks super badass.''

The Last Shadow Puppets frontman went on to share his advice to his younger self, which involved being less concerned with other people's opinions and to put himself first.

He said: ''To worry less about what other people think and please yourself first before others. Once one is content in themselves then that's where true happiness begins! You can only learn that with age, really. God I sound old.''

The former Rascals frontman also admitted that he's happiest while on touring as he loves performing to his fans.

He said: ''I would say being on tour, playing the best shows of my life, and loving being on stage.''

Although the rocker recently released his third solo album 'Coup De Grace' - he previously confessed that he would ''never say never'' to another Last Shadow Puppets album.

Miles formed the side project with Arctic Monkeys frontman and long-time pal Alex Turner in 2008 before releasing their second album 'Everything You've Come To Expect' in 2016.

Although fans had to wait a lengthy eight years between releases, Miles has said there could be another revival of the group in the future.

He previously said: ''The Last Shadow Puppets was good, I had great fun with that. Bring them back? Who knows, yeah! Never say never.''