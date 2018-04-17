Miles Kane has dropped his Lana Del Rey and Jamie T collaboration 'Loaded' from his first solo record in five years, 'Coup De Grace'.
'Loaded' is taken from his long-awaited forthcoming solo LP 'Coup De Grace' - his first since 2013's 'Don't Forget Who You' Are' - and it was just by luck that 'Honeymoon' hitmaker Lana came on board for the song.
Speaking to Anne Mac on BBC Radio 1, Miles recalled: ''Last January, Jamie T was in Los Angeles doing a little gig and we'd planned to some writing together that we'd been saying we'd do for 10 years.
''As I walked in [to the gig], Lana Del Rey was there.''
The song, the only one on the album to feature Lana, is inspired by Miles' break up.
On how the track came around, he explained: ''We were like, 'This is mental'. So she came over and we finished writing 'Loaded' in that afternoon.
''There was a lot of tunes that were written in that time, but this one's stuck around.
''It's the perfect tune, I think. It's got it all for me.''
The 32-year-old musician previously opened up about his new record and teased that most of the songs are ''upbeat and sort of punky''.
He said: ''It was amazing, in the first week we did about three tunes just in my apartment.
''[They have] a lot of words, which I don't usually do - that was what Jamie T was sort of encouraging me on.''
Speaking about teaming up with Lana on the record - which is named after the finishing move of WWE wrestler Finn Balor - he said: ''We've written a lot of songs together. One of them is on this album, and it's f***ing great.''
Last year, Lana revealed she and Miles had formed a band together, but they later axed the supergroup.
She said: ''I've done so much with Miles. I think at first me and Miles and some of the guys in The Last Shadow Puppets were working on a side project and had our own band.
''This was December through March. I didn't have a world tour planned and they didn't have anything either cos Alex [Turner] is working on his stuff, but, after listening to the songs, I felt like the songs were probably for Miles' solo stuff.
''Him and [The Last Shadow Puppets bassist] Zach Dawes are working on that.''
When Miles isn't working on his solo material he joins Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner in The Last Shadow Puppets.
