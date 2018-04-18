Miles Kane doesn't appear on the new Arctic Monkeys album.

The 32-year-old musician is in The Last Shadow Puppets with the Sheffield band's frontman Alex Turner, and while he didn't work on their eagerly-awaited sixth album 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino', he's promised fans are ''gonna love it''.

Asked if he's featured on it, he said: ''Nope'', before adding to Radio X: ''It's great, you're gonna love it.''

The 'Do I Wanna Know' rockers' new LP - which is released on May 11 - is already available to pre-order and consists of 11 brand new tracks. It is their first record since 2013's 'AM'.

The band tweeted: ''Our new album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino will be released on May 11th, 2018. [sic]''

Meanwhile, Miles has been busy promoting his new solo record 'Coup De Grace' - his first since 2013's 'Don't Forget Who You' Are' - and dropped 'Loaded' yesterday (17.04.18), a collaboration with Lana Del Rey and Jamie T.

Speaking about teaming up with Lana on the record - which is named after the finishing move of WWE wrestler Finn Balor - he said: ''We've written a lot of songs together. One of them is on this album, and it's f***ing great.''

Last year, Lana revealed she and Miles had formed a band together, but they later axed the supergroup.

She said: ''I've done so much with Miles. I think at first me and Miles and some of the guys in The Last Shadow Puppets were working on a side project and had our own band.

''This was December through March. I didn't have a world tour planned and they didn't have anything either cos Alex [Turner] is working on his stuff, but, after listening to the songs, I felt like the songs were probably for Miles' solo stuff.

''Him and [The Last Shadow Puppets bassist] Zach Dawes are working on that.''