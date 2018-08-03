Mila Kunis thinks it would be ''weird'' to act alongside Ashton Kutcher now that they're married.
The 34-year-old actress first met her now-husband - with whom she has three-year-old daughter Wyatt and 20-month-old son Dimitri - whilst working with him on 'That 70s Show', but has admitted that she doesn't think the pair will ever team up on another project because she ''can't look at him'' when he acts.
Speaking during an appearance on 'Sunday Today' - which is set to air this Sunday (05.08.18) - she said: ''Not going to happen. I can't look at him and not be like 'What are you doing?'... No it's weird.
''In a scene with him I was like 'Oh I see you acting.' Like I can catch it ... and he looked at me and was like 'What's that face you make?' and I was like 'We can't do this.' We can't be together in a scene.''
Despite meeting whilst on the popular sitcom - which ran from 1998 to 2006 - the couple didn't actually start dating until much later, and only married in July 2015.
And the 'Bad Moms' actress recently revealed their romance began as a simple hook up, before she realised she had developed stronger feelings for Ashton.
She said: ''I did a movie called 'Friends With Benefits'. He did a movie that was very similar called 'No Strings Attached'. We lived our movies out. We were just like, let's just hook up. Let's have fun. We're both single. We both trust each other. Everything's great.''
Mila attempted to call things off after Ashton, 40, told her about another woman he had been seeing, but the 'Jobs' actor showed up to her home the following day and asked her to move in with him.
She added: ''I felt like I got punched in the gut, literally overnight. I was like, you know what, I actually care about you. I don't want to mess anything up so I'm just going to walk away before it becomes too much. And he was like, 'Got it.' And the next day, he showed up to my house and he was like, 'Move in with me' and I said, 'OK.'''
