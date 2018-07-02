Mila Kunis doesn't want to stop learning and hopes she and Ashton Kutcher always ''challenge'' one another.
The 34-year-old actress - who has children Wyatt, three, and Dimitri, 19 months, with her spouse - thinks she needs to figure out her ''grand dream'' but really all she wants is just to be happy.
She said: ''I just sat down three days ago to write out my dream in five years. And I realised very quickly that I didn't dream big enough.
''And so I've been thinking about it for the past few days, like, What is my grand f**king dream for myself? I just want to be happy.
''I know that sounds incredibly lame, but I never want to stop learning or being challenged, and I never want to stop challenging my partner.
''I think that those things will always lead to some form of success.''
The 'Bad Moms' star insists she never reads any rumours about herself and finds it ''upsetting'' that sometimes her family get ''confused'' about her life because of false reports - though they also make her dad feel ''hopeful'' that there's a possibility of more grandchildren on the cards.
She told the new issue of America's Cosmopolitan magazine: ''I don't read anything about myself. I genuinely don't know what's written about me...other than I know that I'm pregnant about once a year and my husband and I are getting a divorce once a year.
''I know this because I go down the grocery store aisle, and I see it on the cover of magazines and I'm like, 'Oh boy, OK!'
''The only thing that's upsetting is my parents and my grandparents sometimes get confused... At one point when I was pregnant, [they] said that I had an emergency and was rushed to the hospital, and my face was on the cover. The amount of stress that caused my family, nobody will understand.
''Although my dad is always very hopeful that the pregnancies are true. He's always like, 'Is there really another?' ''
