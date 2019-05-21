Mila Kunis is set to star in 'Breaking News In Yuba County' alongside Allison Janney, Awkwafina, Regina Hall, Samira Wiley, Bridget Everett, Jimmi Simpson and Keon Sim.
Mila Kunis is set to star in 'Breaking News In Yuba County'.
The 35-year-old actress is set to star in the upcoming comedy-drama alongside Academy Award-winning actress Allison Janney, 'Ocean's 8' star Awkwafina, 'Little' actress Regina Hall, Samira Wiley of 'Orange Is The New Black', 'Trainwreck' star Bridget Everett,'House of Cards' actor Jimmi Simpson and Keon Sim.
The project will be helmed by director Tate Taylor and the film will mark the third collaboration between Janney and Taylor, who previously collaborated on 2011 drama 'The Help' and 2016 thriller 'The Girl on the Train'.
Oscar-nominated actress Juliette Lewis, 'Animal Kingdom' star Ellen Barkin and Wanda Sykes of 'Bad Moms' are all also in advanced negotiations to join.
The film was penned by Amanda Idoko and Laura Dern was previously announced to star however has since had to drop out because of scheduling issues.
'Breaking News In Yuba County' will follow Janney as a wife who catches her husband in bed with a younger woman, causing him to die of a heart attack.
Instead of reporting the crime the wife decides to bury the body in the garden and pretend her husband is missing.
While enjoying the celebrity status she gains after reporting her husband missing, she finds herself dodging
police and criminals, all while trying hide the truth, especially from her half- sister (Kunis) who happens to be a local news anchor desperate for a good story and a strong-minded local police detective (Hall) who suspects her of committing a crime.
Shooting on the project is due to begin in Mississippi next month.
