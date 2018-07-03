Mila Kunis came off social media when it took an ''ugly turn'' and hates how it has become ''all about who can be the loudest, who can be the angriest and the most negative''.
She told Cosmopolitan magazine: ''I was so late to that train. I remember at some point my roommate was like, 'You know, there's a thing called Facebook,' and I was like, 'What is this Facebook? Who's gonna poke each other? That's just weird.' And then Ashton [Kutcher] and I reconnected and started talking. He used to be incredibly forward-thinking with social media, when the intent was to connect to people. But it took an ugly turn and became all about who can be the loudest, who can be the angriest and the most negative. Then it's just not a fun game to play.''
Meanwhile, Mila previously revealed she has gained confidence and become ''incredibly selfless'' since she became a mother to Wyatt and Dimitri.
Asked how she's changed since becoming a mother, she said: ''It changed everything. It gave me a really interesting sense of confidence. My priorities shifted and I think I became incredibly selfless. Knowing that I was going to have a baby made me be like, I have to give up so much of myself and I'm happy to do that. It wasn't like, oh I'll sacrifice. It was more, I want to do this.''
