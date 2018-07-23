Mila Kunis blames herself for her split from Macaulay Culkin in 2010.

The 34-year-old actress - who is now married to Ashton Kutcher, with whom she has daughter Wyatt, three, and son Dimitri - dated the 'Home Alone' star for eight years from 2002 to 2010, and has admitted that she ''f***ed up'' during her time with Macaulay because she was an ''a**hole'' during her 20s.

She said: ''I had a horrible, horrible breakup. No, I f***ed up. I was an a**hole in my 20s and I'll be the first to admit it. And that's something that took me a long time to come out and be like, 'Yeah, you know what, I was a d*ck,' and accept it and I own it.'

''And it's f***ed up what I did. It's f***ed up what I did, and it's f***ed up how I did it. When I got to be single I said, I just need to figure myself out. I genuinely need to know why I did what I did and, like, regroup myself as a human being.''

Now, the 'Bad Moms' star is able to look back on her 20s and forgive herself for her behaviour, as she says she's grown up a lot since then.

She added during an interview with actor Dax Shepard for his 'Armchair Expert' podcast: ''You know, it's been so long, like I feel like enough time has gone by. I think enough mutual friends have been like ... everybody kind of forgave everybody for what went down. At 35, I could look back and be like, 'I was 20.'''

Previously, Mila spoke about her relationship with Macaulay in 2016 when she said his intense fame made it hard for them to go places together.

She said: ''He was huge. You couldn't walk down the street with him. He always had this weird attraction, like fans just screamed when they saw him! They didn't know how to react. It wasn't like a normal response to a celebrity. Fans responded in a very abnormal way to him.''