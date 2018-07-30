Mila Kunis felt she had been ''punched in the gut'' when she realised her feelings for her now-husband Ashton Kutcher.
Mila Kunis felt she had been ''punched in the gut'' when she realised her feelings for Ashton Kutcher.
The 34-year-old actress is now married to her 'That 70's Show' co-star - with whom she has three-year-old daughter Wyatt and 19-month-old son Dimitri - but has admitted that their relationship started as just a ''hook up'', until Ashton told her about another woman he had been seeing.
She said: ''I did a movie called 'Friends With Benefits'. He did a movie that was very similar called 'No Strings Attached'. We lived our movies out. We were just like, let's just hook up. Let's have fun. We're both single. We both trust each other. Everything's great.''
The 'Bad Moms' star admitted she attempted to call things off with Ashton after realising she had feelings for him, but he showed up to her home the following day and asked her to move in with him.
She added: ''I felt like I got punched in the gut, literally overnight. I was like, you know what, I actually care about you. I don't want to mess anything up so I'm just going to walk away before it becomes too much. And he was like, 'Got it.' And the next day, he showed up to my house and he was like, 'Move in with me' and I said, 'OK.'''
Mila also recalled the first time she had realised Ashton, 40, was attractive, at an awards show several years after having worked with him on 'That 70's Show', where he had been her first kiss when she was just 14.
Speaking during an appearance on the 'WTF with Marc Maron' podcast, she said: ''I was looking around, and there was a really beautiful man from the back. I was literally like, 'Oh, he's kinda hot.' ... And then he turned around, and I was like, 'Oh, my God, it's Kutch.' I thought it was the weirdest thing that I was checking this guy out, and it was someone that I had known forever.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
Everyone's back from last year's undemanding adult comedy, plus some starry new cast members, for...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Filmmaking siblings Lana and Andy Wachowski never do anything by halves. The Matrix was a...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
There are moments when this three-strand drama almost ascends to the emotional resonance of writer-director...
While the story centres on twisted moral dilemmas, this 1970s-set thriller takes such a hesitant,...
Love is never uncomplicated and when a third person gets involved, it can make things...
Jupiter Jones has an unfortunate life, barely scraping by with her job cleaning toilets as...
Jupiter Jones is an impoverished janitor who dreams of a life with much more purpose...
Like Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland, this film shows the overpowering strength of Disney and...
Oscar Diggs is a magician in a circus in Kansas who has about as much...
Plying his trade in pop culture references and surprising punchlines, MacFarlane jumps the adult-oriented comedy...
Oscar Diggs is an ethically-challenged circus magician who seeks fortune and recognition for his tricks...