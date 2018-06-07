Mila Kunis has admitted becoming a parent made her realise what is important in life.
Mila Kunis credits motherhood for making her less insecure.
The 'Black Swan' actress - who has three-year-old daughter Wyatt and 16-month-old son Dimitri with husband Ashton Kutcher - admitted having kids gave her the perspective and confidence to advocate for herself and other women after she re-examined what really mattered in life.
Speaking at Variety's Path to Parit women's summit on Wednesday (06.06.18), she said: ''When I became a mom, so many things that I used to be insecure about and concerned myself with, no longer mattered. The ability to say no, had a purpose...
'I had better things to concern myself with than some stranger's opinion of whether or not I was a bitch.''
Mila admitted she's tried to empower women by taking risks with her movie choices, such as her role in 2016 comedy 'Bad Moms'.
She recalled: ''I was pregnant and had a baby so I wasn't thinking about doing it. I was trying to get other people to do it.''
But after women dropped out of the project and enough time passed by, the actress decided to jump in and attach herself to the movie.
She remembered thinking: ''This movie simply needs to be made.''
Mila recalled often being asked: ''Are you sure?''
The 34-year-old actress was proven right, as 'Bad Moms' went on to gross $180 million at the global box office and spawned a sequel, 'A Bad Moms Christmas', but Mila wasn't surprised.
She said: ''It's a good movie and it's funny.''
The 'Black Swan' star also praised the benefits of working with female directors, such as Susanna Fogel, who helmed her upcoming comedy 'The Spy Who Dumped Me', which also stars Kate McKinnon.
She said: ''There's a noticeable difference. No one is yelling at each other. ... Nobody got mad ... no screaming matches. At 7 o'clock, bye, go home. I got to see my kids for dinner. It was lovely.''
