The Black Swan star welcomed her second child, son Dimitri, with her husband Ashton Kutcher on 30 November (16), and Mila is already planning her next career move as she prepares to reunite with her Bad Moms cast members Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn.

Writers/directors Jon Lucas and Scott Moore are back onboard to take charge of the follow-up, titled A Bad Moms Christmas, which will focus on the struggling mothers as their own parents visit for the holidays.

Suzanne Todd and Bill Block will also return as producer and executive producer, respectively, for the STX studio release, reports Deadline.com.

"This is a brand that has enormous goodwill all over the world, so expanding and extending the Bad Moms franchise in an authentic and irreverent way has been a priority for our team," explains Adam Fogelson, chairman of the STX Entertainment Motion Picture Group.

"Jon and Scott have a truly hysterical story that was pure perfection," he continues. "Mila, Kristen and Kathryn are excited to re-team, and we will move forward with A Bad Moms Christmas on a similar time table and in much the same way in which we produced the original."

The original Bad Moms comedy, co-starring Jada Pinkett Smith and Christina Applegate, was made on a budget of $20 million (£16.3 million) and became a box office smash over the summer (16), grossing just under $180 million (£146.5 million) worldwide.

A Bad Moms Christmas is expected to hit movie theatres in November (17).