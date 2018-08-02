Mila Kunis says her husband Ashton Kutcher gets on her nerves ''every day'', but has admitted she still ''likes him''.
The 34-year-old actress married her 'That 70's Show' co-star - with whom she has three-year-old daughter Wyatt and 19-month-old son Dimitri - in 2015, and has joked that whilst she ''likes him'', she does find herself annoyed by him on a daily basis.
She teased: ''I like my husband ... I love him, but I also really like him. We are newlyweds, we've only been married three years. So, I still very much like him. Does he get on my nerves? Every day! One hundred percent of the time there's a version where I'm like, 'What the? What are you doing?' But I like him, so ... talk to me in 10 years.''
The 'Bad Moms' star does credit her 40-year-old spouse with helping to ''balance'' her out though, as she admits he is the opposite to her in a lot of areas which actually make them a good match.
She added during an appearance on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan': ''He's much more logical than I am. He's also very optimistic and I'm very pessimistic. We're very opposites in that. Like, he sees all the good in the world and all the good in the people, and I'm like Debbie Downer, like, 'That's not true.' But I think that there's a balance between us. For sure.''
Her comments come after she recently admitted that her romance with Ashton had started off as a casual hook up, but she had attempted to call things off after realising how much she liked him.
She said: ''I felt like I got punched in the gut, literally overnight. I was like, you know what, I actually care about you. I don't want to mess anything up so I'm just going to walk away before it becomes too much. And he was like, 'Got it.' And the next day, he showed up to my house and he was like, 'Move in with me' and I said, 'OK.'''
