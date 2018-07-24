Hollywood actress Mila Kunis has confessed that she and Ashton Kutcher were ''crazy neurotic'' about keeping their relationship a secret at one stage.
The 34-year-old actress - who married the Hollywood star in 2015 - has confessed to being overly-protective of their relationship when they first started dating in 2012.
Mila - who has daughter Wyatt , three, and 19-month-old son Dimitri with Ashton - shared: ''We were crazy neurotic about keeping it a secret, probably to a massive fault where we alienated so many friends, I'm sure.''
The loved-up couple previously worked together on the sitcom 'That '70s Show', and Mila revealed she felt a spark during their first real-life kiss.
Speaking on the 'Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard' podcast, she added: ''I'll tell you this - while I was single I never spent the night at another guy's house.
''This was the fist time that I spent the night at the guy's house.''
Despite the success of 'That '70s Show', Mila has never watched a single episode of the programme.
The brunette beauty admitted that, at the time, she never considered acting to be anything more than a ''hobby''.
She said: ''I didn't look it as an art form, I looked it as a hobby. And because it was a hobby, I don't need to dissect it.''
Meanwhile, Mila previously revealed she has gained confidence and become ''incredibly selfless'' since she became a mother.
Asked how motherhood has changed her, she said: ''It changed everything. It gave me a really interesting sense of confidence.
''My priorities shifted and I think I became incredibly selfless. Knowing that I was going to have a baby made me be like, I have to give up so much of myself and I'm happy to do that. It wasn't like, 'oh I'll sacrifice'. It was more, 'I want to do this.'''
