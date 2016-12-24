'Bad Moms' is set to receive a Christmas themed sequel in 2017 called 'A Bad Moms Christmas'.
'Bad Moms' is set to receive a Christmas themed sequel in 2017.
The comedy movie starring Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn was released earlier this year, but a festive sequel is already in the works and slated for a November 2017 release.
All three of the starring actresses are set to reprise their roles for the sequel - which is said to be named 'A Bad Moms Christmas' - and Jon Lucas and Scott Moore will once again share the director's chair, working from their own script. The new venture will also see producing duo Suzanne Todd and Bill Block return to set, as they also produced 'Bad Moms'.
The original 'Bad Moms' focused on the lives of three overworked and under-appreciated mothers who - after being pushed to their limits - decide to leave their responsibilities behind as they enjoy a long overdue break.
'A Bad Moms Christmas' will instead see the trio deal with the stresses of having their own mothers visit for the holidays.
Chairman for STX Motion Group - the production company behind the franchise - Adam Fogelson, said in a statement: ''This is a brand that has enormous goodwill all over the world, so expanding and extending the Bad Moms franchise in an authentic and irreverent way has been a priority for our team.
''Mila, Kristen and Kathryn are excited to re-team, and we will move forward with 'A Bad Moms Christmas' on a similar time table and in much the same way in which we produced the original.''
The news of a sequel for the movie comes after it was announced in October that STX were planning a spin-off movie called 'Bad Dads', which would be released in July 2017. No casting announcements for the project have yet been made.
'A Bad Moms Christmas' is slated for release on November 3 2017, which will mean opening on the same day as Marvel's 'Thor: Ragnarok'.
For the videogame adaptation Assassin's Creed, Michael Fassbender re-teamed with his Macbeth director Justin Kurzel.
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Filmmaking siblings Lana and Andy Wachowski never do anything by halves. The Matrix was a...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
There are moments when this three-strand drama almost ascends to the emotional resonance of writer-director...
While the story centres on twisted moral dilemmas, this 1970s-set thriller takes such a hesitant,...
Love is never uncomplicated and when a third person gets involved, it can make things...
Jupiter Jones has an unfortunate life, barely scraping by with her job cleaning toilets as...
Frank is a remarkable cop with a lot to look forward to in his life,...
Jupiter Jones is an impoverished janitor who dreams of a life with much more purpose...
Like Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland, this film shows the overpowering strength of Disney and...
Oscar Diggs is a magician in a circus in Kansas who has about as much...
Plying his trade in pop culture references and surprising punchlines, MacFarlane jumps the adult-oriented comedy...
Oscar Diggs is an ethically-challenged circus magician who seeks fortune and recognition for his tricks...
When young John Bennett's teddy bear miraculously began to speak to him one Christmas night...