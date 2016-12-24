'Bad Moms' is set to receive a Christmas themed sequel in 2017.

The comedy movie starring Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn was released earlier this year, but a festive sequel is already in the works and slated for a November 2017 release.

All three of the starring actresses are set to reprise their roles for the sequel - which is said to be named 'A Bad Moms Christmas' - and Jon Lucas and Scott Moore will once again share the director's chair, working from their own script. The new venture will also see producing duo Suzanne Todd and Bill Block return to set, as they also produced 'Bad Moms'.

The original 'Bad Moms' focused on the lives of three overworked and under-appreciated mothers who - after being pushed to their limits - decide to leave their responsibilities behind as they enjoy a long overdue break.

'A Bad Moms Christmas' will instead see the trio deal with the stresses of having their own mothers visit for the holidays.

Chairman for STX Motion Group - the production company behind the franchise - Adam Fogelson, said in a statement: ''This is a brand that has enormous goodwill all over the world, so expanding and extending the Bad Moms franchise in an authentic and irreverent way has been a priority for our team.

''Mila, Kristen and Kathryn are excited to re-team, and we will move forward with 'A Bad Moms Christmas' on a similar time table and in much the same way in which we produced the original.''

The news of a sequel for the movie comes after it was announced in October that STX were planning a spin-off movie called 'Bad Dads', which would be released in July 2017. No casting announcements for the project have yet been made.

'A Bad Moms Christmas' is slated for release on November 3 2017, which will mean opening on the same day as Marvel's 'Thor: Ragnarok'.