Mila Kunis says Ashton Kutcher ''would kill'' her if she joined 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'.

The 'Bad Moms' star has revealed she asked her husband what he'd think if in the next two or three decades she signed up to star in the Bravo reality TV series - and he was less than impressed.

Appearing on comedy actress Andrea Savage's podcast, 'A Grown-Up Woman', Mila shared: ''I'm a big 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' fan.

''I did ask my husband once: 'Listen, later in like 20, 30 years, what do you think of me going on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'? Just for like a year.' He goes, 'I would kill you.'''

Despite a love of reality shows, the 36-year-old actress admitted that she rarely gets to watch TV and is always playing catch-up.

She said: ''I don't watch TV. I can honestly say I don't watch television.

''I watch one show a week, because I keep falling asleep.

''Or maybe two. I watch 'Bachelor in Paradise' or '90210' and both of those shows last me an entire week. I'm very delayed.''

Ashton - who has daughter Wyatt, five, and two-year-old son Dimitri with Mila - previously shared how he and his spouse are obsessed with 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette'.

The Hollywood couple try to never miss an episode of the programme and admitted that they love nothing more than cuddling up together on the sofa with a drink to watch it.

The 41-year-old actor said: ''The show is our guilty pleasure.

''Monday nights for us are... White wine, vodka tonic and turn on 'The Bachelor' or 'The Bachelorette'.

''Ever since there was some guy named Jared, who apparently looked like me, we've been watching the show.''

And the super-fans even made an appearance on an episode of 'The Bachelorette' in 2017, when they helped Rachel Lindsay in her quest to find the perfect man.

Mila previously spoke about their shared love of the franchise, saying: ''When my husband is home, I can't watch any of these shows, so when he's not home, it's 'Botched', which is banned from the house or any bad reality shows, so it's 'Beverly Hills Housewives'... something that you literally don't think about... But if my husband's home, then we watch 'The Bachelorette' and 'The Bachelor'.''