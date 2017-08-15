The Killers want to make a feature film starring Mike Tyson.

The 'Bones' hitmakers pay homage to the former world champion on their new song 'Tyson Vs Douglas' from their album 'Wonderful Wonderful', but the Vegas band are hoping to work with the retired boxer on a film version of the song.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, drummer Ronnie Vannucci said: ''I don't know if he's heard our song yet, but I have a good idea to get Tyson involved in a film version of the song.

''It's not a video, but a full film, I really hope he's up for it.

''We did a thing with him a while back, which was interesting, so there's a chance it will happen.''

The band and Tyson teamed up for a comedy sketch when they accepted the Best International Act at the NME awards in 2008.

Tyson was the undefeated heavyweight champion until 1990 when he was knocked out by outsider Buster Douglas in Japan.

It is considered one of the biggest upsets in sports history and Brandon Flowers, the lead singer of the band, admitted that when the 51-year-old titan got knocked out it changed his life.

He previously said: ''Tyson got knocked out and my whole view on the world changed. It wasn't supposed to happen.''

Tyson has starred in a number of movies including famously punching Zach Galifianakis in 'The Hangover'.