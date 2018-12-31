Mike Tyson is set to host a cannabis-themed music festival next year - although the event won't be selling any cannabis products itself.
Mike Tyson is set to host a cannabis-themed music festival next year.
The 52-year-old former professional boxer has announced plans to host Kind Music Festival in California, an all-ages ''pop-up'' that embraces the state's updated cannabis regulations.
The event is said to kick off on February 23 2019, on Tyson's Ranch Resort in the Desert Hot Springs, which boasts 420 acres of land and will feature luxury glamping and include a cannabis research and design facility, food trucks, inflatable rides, obstacle courses, mazes, and a ''Chillville'' with 100 specialty bean bags.
Although the festival will allow patrons to bring cannabis into the grounds of the event, they won't actually be selling any cannabis products themselves.
A press release for the event read: ''[The festival will have] the distinction of being the first-ever all-ages music festival that embraces California's updated cannabis regulations and offering alcoholic consumption to those 21+. However, in accordance with the 2019 laws, there will be no sales of cannabis products at the festival.''
The line-up for the festival is set to be announced on January 2.
Kind Music Festival won't be Mike's first foray into music either, as in January last year he dropped a diss track aimed at Soulja Boy when he was training Chris Brown for his proposed boxing match with the fellow rapper, which was made after the pair engaged in a public feud on Twitter, and which was later called off.
On the track, called 'If You Show Up', Mike sings: ''If you show up, it's going down, I'm gonna teach him how to knock your ass out ... I'm Mike Tyson and you're gonna feel the wrath.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Packed with never-released material, this documentary tells the life story of Muhammad Ali from angles...
Alan Garner is going through real emotional trauma when his beloved father passes away. Following...
Stu, Phil, Alan and Doug return to Las Vegas in the hilarious third instalment of...
Proving that 2009's The Hangover was a fluke, this sequel returns to filmmaker Todd Phillips'...
Best friends Phil, Alan, Stu and Doug reunite for yet another wedding, this time, it's...
Watch the trailer for The HangoverIt's become expected to get a hangover the day after...
A very unique and brutal subculture exists in America these days. It's a strange...
No other filmmaker besides James Toback has such a perverted, cynical view of humankind. Even...