Mike Tyson is set to host a cannabis-themed music festival next year.

The 52-year-old former professional boxer has announced plans to host Kind Music Festival in California, an all-ages ''pop-up'' that embraces the state's updated cannabis regulations.

The event is said to kick off on February 23 2019, on Tyson's Ranch Resort in the Desert Hot Springs, which boasts 420 acres of land and will feature luxury glamping and include a cannabis research and design facility, food trucks, inflatable rides, obstacle courses, mazes, and a ''Chillville'' with 100 specialty bean bags.

Although the festival will allow patrons to bring cannabis into the grounds of the event, they won't actually be selling any cannabis products themselves.

A press release for the event read: ''[The festival will have] the distinction of being the first-ever all-ages music festival that embraces California's updated cannabis regulations and offering alcoholic consumption to those 21+. However, in accordance with the 2019 laws, there will be no sales of cannabis products at the festival.''

The line-up for the festival is set to be announced on January 2.

Kind Music Festival won't be Mike's first foray into music either, as in January last year he dropped a diss track aimed at Soulja Boy when he was training Chris Brown for his proposed boxing match with the fellow rapper, which was made after the pair engaged in a public feud on Twitter, and which was later called off.

On the track, called 'If You Show Up', Mike sings: ''If you show up, it's going down, I'm gonna teach him how to knock your ass out ... I'm Mike Tyson and you're gonna feel the wrath.''