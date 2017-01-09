The musicians agreed to step into the ring together after feuding over Brown's ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, with Soulja Boy, 26, enlisting Floyd Mayweather to promote and train him for the fight.

Last Thursday (05Jan16), rapper 50 Cent revealed the Loyal singer, 27, was trying to get Tyson in his corner, and on Sunday (08Jan16) the ex-boxer confirmed he would be helping Chris prepare to step into the ring.

Tyson, 50, posted a video to Instagram, to which the caption read, "It's official. I'm going to train Chris Brown. Gonna teach him every dirty trick in the book to knockout Soulja Boy Tell Em."

Iron Mike, as he was known in his boxing career built up a fearsome reputation and stunned the world when he was disqualified from a 1997 world title fight against Evander Holyfield after biting a chunk out of his opponent's ear.

In the Instagram video, Tyson referenced the infamous incident, saying ear biting would be one of the dirty tricks he taught his new protege.

Despite signing up one of the most feared boxers in history as his trainer, Brown's early fight preparations have not got off to an ideal start.

He allegedly got into a heated argument with the manager of a Life Time Athletic fitness club in New York City on Friday (06Jan17), resulting in his removal from the premises and barred from the company's 100 U.S. locations.

Brown and his pals had reportedly been getting rowdy during a basketball game when customers complained, causing the altercation.

The R&B musician's feud with Soulja Boy began when the Crank That (Soulja Boy) rapper claimed Chris rang him up and threatened him after he 'liked' an Instagram picture posted by Karrueche, who split from Brown in 2015.