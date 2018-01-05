Zara and Mike Tindall are expecting their second child.

The 36-year-old royal - the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth - and the retired England rugby player are expecting a little brother or sister for their three-year-old daughter Mia, who turns four later this month, their spokesperson has confirmed.

It's not known when the tiny tot is due to be born but it's an exciting time for the royal family as Zara's cousin Prince William and his wife Duchess Catherine announced last year that they are set to welcome their third child into the world in April, while William's brother Prince Harry is set to marry his fiancée Meghan Markle this spring too.

Zara's pregnancy comes just over a year after she tragically suffered a miscarriage - one month after they announced their news - and Mike admitted at the time that their daughter Mia had been their ''saving grace'' throughout such a difficult time.

A spokesperson said at the time: ''Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy.''

Mike, 39, explained: ''One thing you do learn is how many other people have to go through the same thing. The saving grace for us has been Mia, our daughter who is now three. However down we feel she will come running up in our faces. When I was playing [rugby] I hardly saw her; now we can see her grow up. I can take her swimming and I can take her to Ninja Tots. You'll never be able to see her there because she disappears in a puff of smoke.''

And, seeing as both Zara and Mike come from sporting backgrounds, the couple - who got married in 2011 - are hoping their children follow in their footsteps.

Zara said recently: ''We have always had sport in our lives and through our childhood. I think that really is important in every child's life to have that opportunity. I think we got it off our parents and hopefully we can pass that on to Mia.''