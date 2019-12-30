Zara and Mike Tindall would consider moving to Australia and think it's a great place to raise children.
Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, Zara, 38, has been married to retired rugby star Mike, 41, since 2011 and Zara admitted they haven't ruled out a move Down Under with their two daughters once she retires from eventing.
When asked by Now To Love if she would move to Australia, equestrian Zara said: ''Probably not while I'm still competing. It would be a little bit hard commuting. But after that... yes, I think if an opportunity came up we'd definitely think about it.''
Zara was named the inaugural Magic Millions Racing Women Ambassador in 2012, and the family have spent January between the Gold Coast and Sydney for the past seven years.
Zara and Mike will take both of their daughters, Mia Grace, five, and Lena Elizabeth, 18 months, to Australia for the first time this January and Mike believes Australia is a great place for a family trip.
He said: ''Early January is bleak over here [in their home of Gloucestershire in England] so it's nice to be able to go and have a bit of sun. I love the lifestyle of Australia and the ability to get up early, go on the beach - especially for the kids.
''I just think the people over in Australia are so laid-back and they have good banter. No one's worried about talking to each other. It's not a rushed lifestyle. I think it's a great place and we enjoy it so much.''
