Mike Rutherford says a Genesis reunion could happen as Phil Collins is ''in good shape''.

The Mike + the Mechanics star has given hope of the 'Land of Confusion' stars getting back together as the band's singer and drummer has been on much better form in regards to his fitness to perform, following his operation in 2009 to repair a dislocated vertebrae in his neck.

Appearing on 'Good Morning Britain' on Wednesday (13.03.19), the bassist discussed the changes of them getting the band back on stage, admitting: ''I've always said, for years, never say never and we did the tour 10 years ago, and Phil is in good shape.

''We're all fit and healthy and we get on well, so who knows?''

Phil - who has been performing solo shows sat down, including British Summer Time Hyde Park 2017 - had always been adamant that if he did return to Genesis, he would have to sing because he's unable to play drums.

The band's keyboardist Tony Banks previously admitted it would be ''fun'' to get the band - whose modern line-up is comprised of Phil, Mike and Tony - back together.

Referring to his bandmate Phil's 'Not Dead Yet' tour, he said in 2018: ''We don't rule it out. It'd be fun to try. But Phil's gotta survive his tour first of all and we'll see where it goes.''

However, Tony did acknowledge a ''slight problem'', with Collins not able to play drums.

The 65-year-old star added: ''Phil's our drummer and he can't drum anymore... His [15-year-old son Nick] did a very good job for him. He sounds incredibly like Phil when he plays.''

It's not the first time Banks has echoed fans calling for a reunion, as he admitted in the past he would ''love'' to deliver news of them getting back together.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the Progressive Music Awards 2015 in London, he said: ''I'd love to say that we are, but I know nothing of it.

''It's never a problem for me really. Mike and I see each other a lot and we are always up for anything really. The problem really is Phil is not quite able to do what he did in the past, but we never say never.''