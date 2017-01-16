Attorney Jon Posner, 73, lost his month-long battle with cancer on Wednesday (11Jan17) and he was laid to rest following a funeral service at the Ira Kaufman Chapel in Southfield, Michigan on Friday (13Jan17).

The ceremony included a touching tribute from the hitmaker, who honoured his dad with a cover of Bright Eyes song First Day Of My Life, reports TMZ.com.

The singer previously referred to his dad's cancer diagnosis during a performance on U.S. talk show Conan in May (16), when he changed the lyrics to his I Took a Pill in Ibiza track to reference the family issue.

"And my dad has cancer/I'm still wrapping my head 'round that," he sang. "Sat by the hospital bed, nurses poked in their heads/And asked me to sign autographs/And my dad has cancer!"