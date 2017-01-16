Mike Posner's father Jon Posner passed away last week at the age of 73 after losing his battle with cancer and was laid to rest on Friday (13.01.17).
The 28-year-old singer/songwriter's dad, attorney Jon Posner, died last Wednesday (11.01.17) at the age of 73 and was laid to rest on Friday (13.01.17) following a Jewish funeral service at the Ira Kaufman Chapel in Southfield, Michigan, where the family lived and where Jon worked.
According to TMZ, Mike performed a touching tribute to his father by singing a rendition of Bright Eyes song 'First Day Of My Life'.
Mike revealed his father had been diagnosed with cancer when he performed his hit 'I Took a Pill in Ibiza' on talk show 'Conan' last May and changed the lyrics to reference Jon's illness and the effect it was having on him.
He sang: ''And my dad has cancer / I'm still wrapping my head 'round that / Sat by the hospital bed, nurses poked in their heads / And asked me to sign autographs / And my dad has cancer! / I shouldn't be here, I should be home / But in case you couldn't tell, I'm busy playing myself
In this little Mike Posner show / Nothing's cooler than that.''
