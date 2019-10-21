Mike Posner has completed his walk across America.

The 'Cooler Than Me' hitmaker had to temporarily halt his trek after he was bitten by a rattlesnake but has now come to end of his mammoth journey.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: ''My name is Mike Posner and I walked across America. Keep Going ... Moments after putting my feet in the Pacific Ocean after walking across America ... Thank you all for the support. Keep going (sic)''

Mike was struck down in August and had to be airlifted to hospital after suffering the rattlesnake bite in Colorado but fortunately medics managed to get the anti-venom to him ''in time''.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Whatup doe!!! Crazy day yesterday! I had just crushed 16 miles and was going for 8 more when I got bit by a baby rattlesnake! That venom is no joke! I got to the hospital and got the anti-venom in time. Shout outs to G and Mike from the chopper team and Bo and Cassie and Whitney (my nurses). (sic)''

Mike is expecting to remain in hospital for ''a few days'', and will not be able to walk for ''several weeks'' when he is released.

He added: ''I'll be here a few days and will not be able to walk for several weeks but enjoying the AC and the nice bed, haven't had those in a while Hahahaha! Can't wait to get back on The Walk! KEEP GOING!!!!!! (sic)''

And he thanked his The Walk partners for sending him their support.

Speaking in a video on his Instagram Stories, he said: ''I just want to send love out to all my brothers who are out there running and walking across America as well. For all my followers that think I'm inspiring, these guys are inspiring. Thank you guys for all sending me your support. Thank you guys and keep going. I'll see you out there soon.''